Tuscany in Temecula

Gershon Bachus Vintners

Temecula, California

Tuscany meets Temecula at Gershon Bachus Vintners (GBV). The winery is located in the enthralling hills of the De Portola wine trail, where ocean breezes roll over coastal mountains creating the perfect spot for luxury wine tasting. As guests relax at the hilltop estate, viewing the surrounding picturesque mountains, equestrian ranches, and vast vineyards or situating themselves in the exclusive 3,500-square-foot barrel room, it becomes apparent that GBV has a reason to be listed as one of the most private and prestigious wineries in Temecula Valley.

Owners Ken and Christina Falik share their vision of love, life, and laughter with friends and family at this 20-acre Tuscan-style estate while they produce award-winning wines. Tasting at GBV is always a memorable experience because, as the couple says, "life is too short to drink bad wine."

They think good wine should be savored. That's why Gershon Bachus offers seated tastings and reservations are suggested. This is not how it's normally done in Temecula Valley, but GBV likes to give guests ample time to enjoy all five limited-production superior varietals. There is one exception to this rule. A few weekends each month, a sign on the front gate that reads "Yes, We're Open," indicating that all lovers of fine wine are welcome without reservations.

The exceptionally maintained grounds, with 360-degree views, offer an exquisite location to celebrate a wedding or corporate event. However, all of this indulgence would be merely superficial if not for the presence of highly respected consulting winemaker and enologist Michael Tingley. He blends his love of science and art, producing many wines that have received gold medals for best of class, best of region, and best of competition. GBV's celebration wine series limits its production and numbers every bottle to ensure that quality matches presentation.

Beauty and influential detail create every moment and each sip at Gershon Bachus Vintners, making each as luxurious as the first.

What To Buy:

'06Villa Vino White DuetBalanced blend, fruit-filled, fragrant $30

'06Villa Vino RossoLight and fresh blend, plums, smooth finish $35

'05Zephyrus ZinfandelDark and warming, plum and berries, soft tannins $45

'05Aquilo Cabernet SauvignonFull-bodied, fruit-filled, aromatic $65

Contact:

877.458.8428; Fax: 800.867.8463

gershonbachus.com

37750 De Portola Dr

Temecula, CA 92592

Tasting Room Open Daily by Appointment