'Why Does It Look Like Skype From 1997?': Twitter Rips Into Elon Musk Over Poor Quality of Twitter Livestream

The billionaire tested out an old code from 2015 to run the video.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Twitter users and haters alike have had no problem airing their grievances about the changes that have come to the platform since Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over late last year.

Though Musk stands by his claims that the sweeping changes he's made, such as removing legacy blue checkmarks for verified profiles and allowing Twitter Blue subscribers to edit their Tweets after they've been posted, are improvements for the better, he's now being roasted for seemingly taking a step backward with Twitter's newest livestreaming feature.

Related: Elon Musk Is Forcing Twitter Blue Verification on Certain People

The billionaire tested the new feature on Wednesday by broadcasting a livestream to his 138 million Twitter followers.

However, users quickly noticed that the stream was pixelated and low-resolution throughout the entirety of the 4-minute and 26-second live video.

"We're just testing the live video feature so we can see if it works, and we can modify it accordingly," Musk says during the stream.

He and another Twitter employee confirm in the video that the code they're using to power the livestream comes from the 2015 code for Periscope, a livestreaming app that was acquired by Twitter before its official independent launch and was discontinued in 2021.

Musk's stream reached a peak of roughly 150,000 live viewers before the video crashed and ended, though the clip, which now lives on his Twitter profile, has since been viewed more than 9.2 million times.

Many Twitter users reposted Musk's stream and lamented the poor quality of the video.

Musk has not further elaborated on his plans for livestreaming on the app.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

Twitter Social Media News and Trends Elon Musk Livestream

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

These Entrepreneurs Are Putting Ads Inside Your Fortune Cookie

OpenFortune's recent campaign has already gotten plenty of attention.

By Stephen J. Bronner

Employee Experience & Recruiting

Noticed a Growing Disconnect Between Employees and Employers? Here's Why.

It's essential for business leaders to realize that it's the workplace that needs to change, not the employees. By doing these three things, leaders can meet employees where they are and create more inclusive workplaces where everyone feels seen, heard and like they belong.

By Julie Kratz

Growing a Business

Uplifting Other Local Businesses to Help Your Own Business Reach New Heights

Any coffee house can serve drinks and food, but those that serve their community are truly special. Hear from owner Taren Kilebrew on how she uplifts local businesses, fellow entrepreneurs, and the next generation of business owners.

By Emily Washcovick

Devices

Stay Connected With a $22 Cable Compatible With Almost Any Smart Device

Keep batteries and productivity high with this 6-in-1 cable.

By Entrepreneur Store

Franchise

This Father-Son Team Became the Top Dogtopia Franchisees In Record Time. Here's How They Did It.

They went into business knowing exactly what their value proposition would be.

By Kim Kavin

By Entrepreneur Staff