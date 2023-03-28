Uber Eats Is Wiping Out 5,000 Vendors Known As 'Ghost Kitchens'. Here's Why Your Favorite Delivery Joint Could Be Axed Next.

Uber Eats currently has an estimated 40,000 ghost kitchens listed on its app.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

If you've ever perused Uber Eats late on a lazy afternoon, you've most likely come across establishments that you've never seen in real life — and that's because many don't actually exist. These businesses operate out of "ghost kitchens." (On the flip side, seeing a place in real life that you've mysteriously ordered from on a food delivery app can feel like watching a dog walk on its hind legs.)

Ghost kitchens are virtual restaurants that don't actually have a physical storefront and can be run out of anywhere. Or, sometimes, it's a chain that you're already familiar with operating a delivery service under a different name and making a profit through separate branding through food delivery services. For example, you might be ordering dinner from "Joe's Wing Shop" on Uber Eats but in reality, you're ordering from Applebee's down the block.

Now, Uber Eats is trying to crack down on these operations. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the company is trying to clean up overcrowded "virtual" restaurants from its database.

The delivery service platform is set to remove 5,000 "ghost kitchens," which account for roughly 13% of the app's businesses in North America, per WSJ.

WSJ reported that Uber Eats currently has an estimated 40,000 ghost kitchens on its app (about 8% of total Uber eats restaurants in the U.S.). In 2021, before the pandemic limited in-person dining and ordering out became the norm, roughly 10,000 were registered.

Many have taken to social media to talk about the influx of ghost kitchens that have crept up on the platform. One TikToker, for example, pointed out how she discovered she had "catfished" by virtual restaurants by searching their locations on a map.

@katiemarble Did anyone else not know this was a thing?? #ghostkitchens #grandrapids #restaurants #catfish #ubereats #convictionchicken #michigan #falseadvertising #greenscreen ♬ original sound - Katie Marble

"If you're craving a sandwich, there's the Meltdown," she says, pointing to the restaurant name indicated by the Uber eats listing, before switching the screen to show the address provided on Apple Maps. "Which is actually Denny's."

John Mullenholz, Head of Dark Kitchens (aka virtual restaurants) at Uber Eats, told WSJ that the landscape for ghost kitchens on food delivery apps has become similar to the "Wild West," and it's difficult to regulate online storefronts and duplicate kitchens on the backend.

"It's fair to say that kind of erodes consumer confidence," he told the outlet.

Uber Eats plans to tighten its guidelines this week. Virtual restaurants working in the same kitchen must have a menu at least 50% different from others to stay on the app, including showing five photos to users.

Ghost kitchens that drop below 4.3 out of 5 stars, as rated by customers, will also be on the chopping block.

"Communicating — and beginning to enforce — these new quality standards for Virtual Restaurants on Uber Eats is an important step for our program, designed to benefit both consumers and merchants," Mullenholz told The Verge in a statement.

Uber, which owns Uber Eats, was down just over 12.7% in a one-year period as of Tuesday afternoon.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends Uber

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Leaked Documents Show Twitter Has Been Prioritizing 35 'VIP' Accounts

The list reportedly includes a slew of different public figures.

By Emily Rella

Business News

These Are the Most and Least Affordable Places to Retire in The U.S.

The Northeast and West Coast are the least affordable, while areas in the Mountain State region tend to be ideal for retirees on a budget.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

A Mississippi News Anchor Is Under Fire for Quoting Snoop Dogg

WLBT's Barbara Bassett used the rapper's "fo shizzle" phrase during a live broadcast, causing the station to let her go.

By Jonathan Small

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Thought Leaders

The Collapse of Credit Suisse: A Cautionary Tale of Resistance to Hybrid Work

This cautionary tale serves as a reminder for business leaders to adapt to the changing world of work and prioritize their workforce's needs and preferences.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Business News

One of the World's Biggest Alcohol Companies Just Appointed Its First Woman CEO

Debra Crew will lead iconic brands like Guinness, Johnnie Walker and more.

By Sam Silverman