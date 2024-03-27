Uber Car Seat is now available in New York and Los Angeles.

Getting in an Uber is about to be easier for parents traveling with children.

The rideshare company announced on Tuesday that it would be rolling out Uber Car Seat in New York and Los Angeles, a new option where users can select a vehicle that comes equipped with a car seat.

The company did not specify whether or not it plans to roll the new feature out nationwide.

Related: Uber and Lyft Are Leaving a Major U.S. Metro After City Council Bumps Up Drivers' Minimum Wage

Uber partnered with car seat company, Nuna, to provide RAVA car seats, which can accommodate children ranging from 5 to 65 pounds. The company claims the seats boast extra legroom and an "effortless" setup when It comes to getting children in the seat.

"As spring break is in full swing and summer is on the horizon, we're aiming to make your time on the go a little easier, so you can focus on what's really important: spending time with loved ones," Uber said in a release. "Whether you're planning a family getaway or staying local, Uber Car Seat will help bring peace of mind when getting your little one around town."

To launch the new feature, Uber is offering $10 off of two rides using Car Seat in the two cities from March 26 to April 21 using the code CARSEAT2024.

Uber had a strong 2023, reporting a 24% increase in trips booked year over year and a 17% increase in overall revenue over the same period.

"2023 was an inflection point for Uber, proving that we can continue to generate strong, profitable growth at scale," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, said in a company release. "Our audiences are larger and more engaged than ever, with our platform powering an average of nearly 26 million daily trips last year."

Related: DoorDash, Uber Eats Adding New Fees in NYC to Offset Costs

On Wednesday, Uber also teased an upcoming collaboration.

We've got some news. Tomorrow at 2:00pm ET. ??? pic.twitter.com/xsBxoWmaiK — Uber (@Uber) March 27, 2024

The combination of the emojis and imagery used led many commenters to assume the rideshare company is partnering with Beyoncé, who is releasing a new album, "Cowboy Carter," on March 29.

Uber was up an impressive 155% year over year as of Wednesday afternoon.