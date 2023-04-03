UFC and WWE Are Merging Into One Mega Combat Sport Company

World Wrestling Entertainment and UFC are coming together in a tag team business battle royale.

By Dan Bova

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery | Getty Images

Not since Hulk Hogan body slammed Andre the Giant has the world of professional wrestling felt a bigger impact: Endeavor Group, the parent company of UFC, has announced a merger with the WWE to create a new company valued at over $21 billion, per CNN.

Endeavor will own 51% of the entity, while WWE shareholders will get 49%.

"This is a rare opportunity to create a global live sports and entertainment pureplay built for where the industry is headed," said Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel in a statement. "For decades, Vince and his team have demonstrated an incredible track record of innovation and shareholder value creation, and we are confident that Endeavor can deliver significant additional value for shareholders by bringing UFC and WWE together."

Emmanuel will also serve as CEO of the new company, while WWE's Vince McMahon will retain his WWE title of executive chairman and Dana White will continue as President of UFC.

Vince McMahon, who grew out a special villain mustache for the announcement, said that given Endeavor's success with the UFC brand, this merger is "without a doubt the best outcome for our shareholders and other stakeholders." And promised viewers who are used to seeing him do big things that this will be in "the biggest thing I've ever done."

As of press time, Dana White has not spoken publicly about the merger, and reaction from both fanbases was oddly muted on social media. Although Conor McGregor tweeted a pic of himself wearing both UFC and WWE championship belts, so there's one hint of what's in the works.

This won't be the first time these iconic brands have cross-pollinated. Ronda Rousey, Dave Bautista, and Brock Lesnar are just three mega-stars who moved between the UFC's octagon and the WWE's squared circle in the past.

While it has yet to be seen how "real" and "fake" fights will merge under one brand, one thing is for certain: it is going to be bloody.

Sports News and Trends Business News UFC WWE Dana white

