Massive Crowds After Flight Delays and Cancellations Are Chaotic For Passengers. United Airlines Is Trying to Fix That. The airline will roll out a digitized voucher system for passengers with delayed or canceled flights.

By Emily Rella

Perhaps the only thing worse than an unplanned flight delay or cancellation is the chaos that tends to ensue after the flight disruption is announced, often causing mass hysteria and massive crowds of disgruntled passengers rushing to get in line to speak to an agent.

Now, United Airlines thinks it has the solution for curbing the chaos.

The company announced on Thursday that it will begin rolling out mobile vouchers for hotels and food for stranded travelers in hopes that sending the documents digitally will cut down on time spent in lines.

"The more we can help the people who are technically savvy, the more we can take the time to help folks who are not technically savvy," said Linda Jojo chief customer office for United, per CNBC. "You're already stressed out. We don't want you to wait in line."

Jojo did not specify when the new mobile vouchers would roll out.

The airline offers meal vouchers if a flight is delayed by over three hours for a number of circumstances but does not provide them if the delay is caused by weather. Hotel vouchers are issued to passengers who must stay overnight due to a delay or cancellation.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 2.69% to 2.71% of total flights were canceled in 2022, the highest rate in a decade. The agency maintained that most cancellations were due to weather and understaffed airlines.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told CNN in January that the air travel industry was extremely stressed, noting that several new pressures have cropped up since the end of the pandemic.

"Across the board, there are strains in the system," Kirby said. "Aircraft manufacturers delivering, having enough pilots and all of those stresses and strains means that the system is tighter."

The airline was up over 44% in a one-year period as of Thursday afternoon.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

How a Friendship Between Jack Daniel and the Enslaved Man Who Taught Him About Whiskey Helped Revive a Black-Owned Business Set on Fire During George Floyd Protests
Lock
Communication Tips 7 Entrepreneurs and Leaders Wish They'd Known in Their Early 20s
Lock
Here's How CEOs and Millionaires Use ChatGPT for a Productivity Boost
Lock
How to Identify Your Peak Productivity Hours During Your Work Day
7 Surefire Ways to Find a Work-Life Balance This Summer
'More Crucial Now Than Ever Before,' The Biggest Franchise Trends of 2023, According to 17 Top Franchise Executives

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Billionaire CEO Elon Musk Chooses Location for Potential Real-Life Fight With Mark Zuckerberg

The duo sparred on Twitter before suggesting they "take it outside" tech CEO-style.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

Remote or In-Person? It Doesn't Matter — Why Building the Best Team Matters More Than Location

Build the most effective team possible, and if you have an opportunity to get a stronger candidate who is remote, do it.

By David Kolodny
Side Hustle

She Quit Her 'Toxic' Job to Pursue a Freelancing Side Hustle. Now She Leads Her Team With Compassion, Makes 6 Figures and Even Bought a House.

Today, Hannah Logsdon offers her services through Fiverr, Upwork and her own company Virtual Momentum.

By Amanda Breen
Data & Recovery

Prepare Your Team to Deal With Online Threats with This $50 Cybersecurity Bundle

Train a team of IT professionals with this cybersecurity bundle from CompTIA.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Culture

Want Excellence? Embrace Strong Personalities

Why strong personalities will make your organization excellent.

By Jon Becker
Business News

Small Towns Are Offering Thousands in Cash and Incentives to Lure Remote Workers

The offers are as high as $12,000 in upfront cash.

By Madeline Garfinkle