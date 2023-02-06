'Completely Absurd': The Average U.S. Male Can't Fit Into Universal Studio's New 'Blatantly Fatphobic' Mario Kart Ride

Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge formally opens to the public as a part of Super Nintendo World inside of Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Guests ride Mario Kart Bowser's Challenge during a preview of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, California.

Mario Kart is beloved by '90s kids, and now gamers worldwide can see the worlds of Rainbow Road and beyond come to life when Universal Studios Hollywood debuts its highly anticipated Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge ride to the public this month.

But not everyone may get to ride. Parkgoers who got an early sneak peek are criticizing the ride's height and waist dimensions.

The safety information for the attraction states that riders with waistlines that are 40 inches or larger "may not be accommodated on the ride." People are encouraged to sit in the tester seat at the ride's entrance to see whether or not they will fit.

As far as height goes, riders must be over 40 inches tall to ride and those under 48 inches tall must be accompanied by an adult.

"This ride moves along a track and includes sudden accelerations, turning and spinning as well as augmented reality simulations of a high-speed race," Universal Studios' safety guidelines state. "This ride employs restraints which may restrict certain guests from riding due to body shape and size."

The attraction is meant to be a simulation of the popular video game, giving riders VR headsets as they cruise through the track in Mario's classic kart in a race against the infamous villain, Bowser.

"As part of Team Mario, guests will steer through courses underwater and in the clouds to compete for the Golden Cup while collecting coins to defeat Team Bowser and win," Universal said in the original press release about the ride.

Fans were immediately up in arms about the waist restrictions for the ride, calling the limits "fatphobic" and "ridiculous."

It's noted that the same waist restrictions apply for several other interactive rides at Universal Studios Hollywood, including Harry Potter And The Forbidden Journey and Challenge Of The Mummy: The Ride.

"We are always listening to our guests and seek to balance their needs against our strong focus on the safety of our attractions," Universal Studios Hollywood told outlet KTLA in a statement about the backlash. "We have a company-wide task force actively working with this community to make changes that can help them safely increase access to our experiences."

According to Healthline, the average size waist for a man living in the U.S. is 40.2 inches, just 0.2 inches larger than the waist limit for the Mario Kart ride. Per the same data, the average size waist for a woman living in the US is 38.7 inches.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

