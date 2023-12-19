'Makes More Than I Do': Viewers Shocked After UPS Driver Breaks Down Weekly Paystub The video has racked up over 12.1 million views on TikTok.

By Emily Rella

A UPS driver is going viral after breaking down his weekly paystub on TikTok — and making viewers wonder if they should change careers.

In a clip that's been viewed over 12.1 million times, UPS driver Skyler Stutzman noted that his pay rate is $44.26 per hour, and posted a paystub, including deductions and his final take-home amount.

"I simply love when I come across content creators who share their pay stubs of their different working field, and their transparency of how their wages are broken down," Stutzman said on the app, noting that he's part of a union and is currently on a 30-minute, unpaid lunch.

@skylerleestutzman UPS Driver Paystub Breakdown… #upspay #upswages #teamsters #ups ♬ original sound - Skyler Stutzman

The stub showed a total of $2,004.98, with $487.49 in taxes and total deductions of $204.25, leaving him with a net take-home of $1313.24 for the week.

When multiplying his hourly rate by the total number of hours he's worked this year in addition to overtime pay and bonuses, Stutzman's year-to-date total pay comes in at $76,243.

Viewers were shocked at the higher-than-expected payout in the comment section.

"Not me realizing that a UPS driver makes more than I do," one person wrote. "20 years in my field with a degree!"

"What people don't realize is yes that's decent money but it also involves actual work," another pointed out. "Hot, cold, rainy, snowy, icy it doesn't matter. Gotta work."

Though Stutzman's earnings may come as a surprise to some, a newly struck agreement with UPS and the Teamsters Union over the summer first shed light on how much UPS drivers can really make.

Per the August agreement, a total compensation package of $170,000 (plus benefits) annually will be offered to UPS drivers once the delivery service's five-year contract with Teamsters ends.

The current federal minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25 per hour.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

