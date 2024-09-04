The U.S. Open signature Honey Deuce cocktail is the tennis tournament's pot of gold.

The cocktail concoction, which combines Grey Goose vodka with raspberry liqueur and lemonade, topped with melon balls mimicking tiny tennis balls, is expected to bring in a staggering $10 million in sales this year, per CBS News.

Photo by Cora Veltman/Sportico | Getty Images

Last year, thirsty fans at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens lapped up over 450,000 Honey Deuces — even with its $23 price tag. The drink is named after the tennis term for a tied score of 40-40.

Part of its charm is the reusable acrylic cup, which has the names of the tournament's past winners. Six-time champion U.S. Open Serena Williams posted a TikTok this week trying the famous drink for the first time.

Other Grand Slam tournaments offer their own signature beverages, such as Wimbledon's Pimm's Cup and the champagne of the French Open, though none rival the lucrative impact of the U.S. Open's drink.

However, it's worth noting that this year, due to rowdy behavior by fans, French Open officials banned booze in the stands.

The total purse for the 2024 U.S. Open is $75 million, a 15% increase from last year. The singles winners will take home $3.6 million each, a 20% increase from 2023.

