The Grammy Award-winning musician will take the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 11.

Usher Raymond will officially be this year's halftime performer at Super Bowl LVIII.

The Grammy Award-winning performer will headline the show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, Apple Music announced on Sunday.

The announcement made waves across social media where Apple Music shared a clip of the singer receiving a phone call from Kim Kardashian to tell him about the news.

"Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn't be more excited to have him headline this year's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show," said Seth Dudowsky, the NFL's head of music, in a news release. "We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books."

Fans expressed excitement about the news on social media.

Respectfully, Usher is not an artist anyone can tell me anything about. I don't want to hear an unpopular opinion, I don't wanna argue semantics about him, I don't care who backflips here or there. Usher is a legend. Once in a lifetime type of artist. — moonchild ? (@MrMouthAlmighty) September 24, 2023

I'm actually so excited to see usher perform I just know he's going to be ✨amazing ✨ — Emilee? (@blkswwn) September 24, 2023

I'm so EXCITED FOR USHER SUPERBOWL PERFORMANCE .. he such a True Performer W CLASSIC HITS ??????????????? — The ASHMIRACLE SHOW (@TAshmiracleshow) September 24, 2023

Usher being selected to perform at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII is amazing. He definitely deserves it! He is an excellent singer & performer. Usher has hits for days! Usher is also the greatest male performer alive! — Bella Goth ☀️ (@WickedNFine) September 24, 2023

Usher's residency is so good the NFL asked if they could play a lil game at his concert and the ever benevolent performer agreed. — CEO of Block-A-Fella Records (@ladyblovebytes) September 24, 2023

Another video resurfaced by the Associated Press from February in which Usher said that he felt "humbled" that he would even be considered for next year's gig.

Usher says he's been ready for the Super Bowl. Before this weekend's announcement he'd headline the high-profile halftime gig in Las Vegas next year, he responded in February to social media debate over whether he had enough hits for the job. pic.twitter.com/WZjjtM0swe — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 25, 2023

Usher released his debut self-titled album in 1994 and has since released seven more albums, selling over 100 million total records worldwide and scoring nine number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before," Usher said in a press release. "Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."

The musician will follow last year's performance by Rihanna.

The NFL notoriously does not pay performers for their halftime performances, though Raymond doesn't necessarily need the paycheck.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Usher is worth an estimated $180 million.