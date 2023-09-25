'Greatest Male Performer Alive': Usher Will Headline NFL's Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show The Grammy Award-winning musician will take the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 11.

By Emily Rella

Usher Raymond will officially be this year's halftime performer at Super Bowl LVIII.

The Grammy Award-winning performer will headline the show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, Apple Music announced on Sunday.

The announcement made waves across social media where Apple Music shared a clip of the singer receiving a phone call from Kim Kardashian to tell him about the news.

"Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn't be more excited to have him headline this year's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show," said Seth Dudowsky, the NFL's head of music, in a news release. "We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books."

Fans expressed excitement about the news on social media.

Another video resurfaced by the Associated Press from February in which Usher said that he felt "humbled" that he would even be considered for next year's gig.

Usher released his debut self-titled album in 1994 and has since released seven more albums, selling over 100 million total records worldwide and scoring nine number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before," Usher said in a press release. "Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."

The musician will follow last year's performance by Rihanna.

The NFL notoriously does not pay performers for their halftime performances, though Raymond doesn't necessarily need the paycheck.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Usher is worth an estimated $180 million.
