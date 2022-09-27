Meta announced on Monday that the social media giant is making it easier to navigate between multiple Facebook and Instagram accounts.

"We know that many people use more than one of our apps to pursue different interests, reach a broader audience, or share different aspects of who they are with different groups of people," Meta said in a statement.

"With that in mind, we're simplifying the process of creating and switching between accounts and profiles," the company added.

The crux of the new account system is a digital space where you can easily log in or switch between your Facebook and Instagram profiles, called the "Accounts Center."

The experiences of signing up for an account on the two apps will look more similar.

The company said it is testing these features worldwide on iOS, Android, and the web.

Meta said that people would be pinged if someone used their Meta account to create a new Facebook or Instagram account. And, you won't be able to log into someone's Facebook (if they had two-factor authentication set up) with just their Instagram details, the company added.

You can also toggle to control which accounts appear in the center and which ones enable you to log into the others.

