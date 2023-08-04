Watch: Boston Police Officer Gets Wrecked After Riding Children's Slide In City Hall Plaza It is not clear when the incident took place.

By Emily Rella

Looks like everything wasn't all clear after all.

A video of a Boston police officer going down a children's slide in the middle of the city is going viral after the officer was visibly banged up as he rode down.

In the clip, the cop can be seen face-down on the slide while getting rocked side-to-side. His leg falls off the side, almost causing his entire body to be ejected.

In the video, he reaches the bottom feet-first and face-down as he slides to the ground, hitting his head with part of his equipment flying off his body. (You can also hear the clanking as he lands.)

The slide is the main attraction at the newly-renovated $95 million park in City Hall Plaza in Boston. The incident caught Boston Mayor Michelle Wu off guard.

"I don't know what the circumstances were or what happened," Wu told Boston 25 News. "But I will definitely check in and make sure the officer is ok. If it looks like that there needs to more signage that this is for children or something, we can do that too."

The Boston Police Department said the officer sustained a head injury and used "his personal insurance for care." He was treated by Boston EMS and will not face disciplinary action.

It's still unclear why the officer chose to ride the slide in the first place, but perhaps some things are better left unknown.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

