A Cruise Ship Was Forced to Stop Mid-Voyage Because of Low Water Levels

Sections of the Mississippi River have been closed due to conditions unfit for cruising.

A Viking river cruise ship that was headed up the Mississippi River was halted on Thursday after low water levels forced the vessel to end its voyage earlier than expected.

"Unusually low water levels along the Mississippi River have caused sections of the river to be closed, impacting all northbound and southbound shipping traffic," a statement from the company said, per CNN. "The closures have caused delays that will prevent the Viking Mississippi from completing the sailing underway and from reaching St. Paul [Minnesota] for her next scheduled departure on October 15."

The affected boat was the Viking Mississippi, a vessel that boasts 193 staterooms for up to 386 guests and claims to be the "first truly modern cruise ship in the region."

The low water levels in the river have been caused by light rainfall levels in the area since August. According to Drought. gov, over 84% of the state of Mississippi is experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

Viking said that customers have been notified but did not clarify whether or not they would be reimbursed or moved to another ship.

The company is currently selling tickets for five different cruise routes on the Mississippi, ranging in starting prices from $3,999 to $12,999.

