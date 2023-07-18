The Scarlet Lady returned early in the morning on Sunday.

What could have been a mass disaster was thankfully only a minor incident after a Virgin Voyages cruise ship collided with a Miami pier while attempting to dock over the weekend.

The Scarlet Lady, which was on its way back after making stops in Key West and the Bahamas on Sunday, hit the dock after experiencing inclement sailing conditions due to "strong currents" at the time of docking.

No one was injured and the boat only suffered minor damage to the front, including a scuffing of the boat's name.

"Repair crews were onsite with fixes completed prior to Scarlet's next voyage later yesterday evening," a spokesperson for the cruise line told USA Today via email, noting that the boat's next voyage (a round-trip sail to Mexico and the Bahamas) was delayed for hours.

A video from a witness shows the boat as it hits the dock.

The boat's stern made contact with a mooring dolphin, a man-made piling that is used to help dock and secure boats as they come into the pier.

Repairs were made quickly before the boat was able to depart for its next trip. It's noted that this is the first accident the ship has had since it officially debuted in August 2021.

The Scarlet Lady is currently sailing on a five-day round-trip Riviera Maya boat cruise and is set to return to Miami on July 21.

Virgin Voyages did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.