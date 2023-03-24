'Wanted by Several Countries.' Crypto Fugitive Is Nabbed in Montenegro.

Do Kwon was wanted in South Korea and the U.S. on fraud charges related to TerraUSD and Luna crash.

learn more about Jonathan Small

By Jonathan Small

Interpol announced this evening the arrest of Kwon Do-hyeong, also known as Do Kwon, a disgraced crypto fugitive.

Do Kwon is the founder of TerraUSD stablecoin and Luna, two digital currencies that lost an estimated $40 billion last year.

Interpol apprehended Kwon, 31, and another person of interest at an airport in Montenegro. According to the Interior Ministry there, the two were using forged documents to travel to Dubai.

"He was arrested at the airport with counterfeit documentation and is wanted by several countries, including the USA, South Korea, and Singapore," Montenegrin Internal Affairs Minister Filip Adžić wrote in a Facebook post.

The arrest is the culmination of an international months-long search for Do Kwon. South Korea had asked Interpol to issue a "red notice," which allows other countries to arrest Kwon.

According to the New York Times, U.S. prosecutors in the Southern District of New York filed criminal charges against Mr. Kwon a few hours after his arrest. The charges include wire fraud, commodities fraud, securities fraud, and conspiracy to defraud and engage in market manipulation.

Who is Do Kwon?

Kwon graduated from Stanford and briefly worked at Apple before designing his two cryptocurrencies. TerraUSD was a "stablecoin," supposed to maintain a constant price of $1, while Luna's value fluctuated.

Between 2021 and early 2022, Luna was valued at $40 billion. Kwon became widely popular. His fans called themselves "Lunatics."

But Luna ultimately crashed—its value wiped clean overnight. The crash caused a domino effect on other popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Soon after, Kwon went into hiding.

Kwon claimed on Twitter that he was "not on the run."

But according to CNN, a South Korean court issued an arrest warrant for Kwon last September. He was believed to be in Serbia.
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Related Topics

News and Trends Fraud Cryptocurrency Business News

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all
Green Entrepreneur

A Massive Hole In the Sun May Cause Dazzling Light Show Here On Earth

NASA says the coronal hole could blast the Earth with solar winds as early as Friday. What does this mean?

By Jonathan Small

By Emily Rella

Business News

The 'Airbnbust' Proves the Wild West Days of Online Vacation Rentals Are Over

Airbnb recently reported that 2022 was its first profitable year ever. But the deluge of new listings foreshadowed an inevitable correction.

By James Rodriguez and Dan Latu

Business News

These Are the Most and Least Affordable Places to Retire in The U.S.

The Northeast and West Coast are the least affordable, while areas in the Mountain State region tend to be ideal for retirees on a budget.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Thought Leaders

The Collapse of Credit Suisse: A Cautionary Tale of Resistance to Hybrid Work

This cautionary tale serves as a reminder for business leaders to adapt to the changing world of work and prioritize their workforce's needs and preferences.

By Gleb Tsipursky