A home for sale in Weare, New Hampshire, is getting into the spirit with its spooky listing photography.

Prospective buyers of the $375,000 home on Guys Lane might do a double take when they see a person dressed as the infamous Halloween movie franchise character Michael Myers lurking in the background of the listing photos.

They can spy a man in Myers' signature jumpsuit and mask hiding in each image of the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the listing on Realtor.com. The pictures include a photo of him looking into the home through the dining room window and another with him relaxing in one of the bedrooms.

"It was a blast shooting those photos," the home's realtor Tommy Bolduc told Today. "Some of them are sneaky, you have to search for him ... Other ones, (it's) blatantly obvious where he is."

Bolduc says he and the sellers are fans of the Halloween horror films and thought including Myers in the home's imagery was a good way to get into the Halloween spirit.

"This is the first time I have ever done anything like this and partly because my sellers have a great sense of humor," Bolduc told the outlet. "It can be a risk. You don't want to do something humorous as a professional and have your sellers be skeptical with you and not trust the process. But I have some great sellers in this instance for this property, and they have a great sense of humor as well. So they were totally on board."

Despite the spooky photos, Bolduc assured buyers that the home is not haunted, telling local news station WMUR-TV "it was something fun that we decided to do." He added, "I believe that we all need to take it easy and have a laugh every once in a while, and that was the intent."