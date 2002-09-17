Welcoming Customers

Show you want your customers to keep coming back.

Meeting and greeting your customers properly is such a basic concept that it's frequently overlooked. Here are a few ways to do it well:

  • Greet customers quickly. No one likes the feeling of walking into a business and being ignored. Encourage your employees to greet customers the moment they enter your place of business. Some businesses create a more personal atmosphere, offering customers a glass of sparkling apple cider or other refreshments to enjoy as they browse.
  • Help if you're needed. Back off if you're not. The quickest way to chase customers out the door is to chase them around the store. Customers get annoyed if they feel they're being pressured, followed or watched. Coach employees to remain discreetly on hand if customers have questions, but allow clients to browse freely otherwise. If a customer needs assistance, employees should drop what they're doing and provide it.
  • Treat VIPs like VIPs. Recognize important customers when they come to call. If your business is primarily walk-in, make it a priority to learn the names of customers who return frequently or who make large purchases. For service-oriented businesses or those that receive orders via phone, you may wish to create a paper or computer file on VIP preferences.

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Mark Cuban's Grocery Store Hack Will Help You Score Cheaper Produce

The billionaire talked about his early days in Dallas when he was strapped for cash.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Walmart Leaked Memo Warns Against Employees Sharing Corporate Information With ChatGPT

The retail giant's tech wing also warned against sharing customer info with AI bots.

By Steve Huff

Business News

TikTok Will Limit Teens' Screen Time to 60 Minutes a Day — But There's a Catch

After 60 minutes, teens will have to enter a passcode to continue watching videos.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Eli Lilly Says It Will Lower the Price of Insulin And Ensure $35 A Month Cost For More Patients

Eli Lilly and Company, one of three companies in the U.S. that produce insulin, said it would slash the price of its insulin products after years of calls for it to do so.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Leadership

The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale

Georgina Gooley co-founded Billie in 2017 to meet women's shaving needs and change the narrative around body hair.

By Amanda Breen

Thought Leaders

Celebrating Women's History Month: 5 Powerful Women Who Paved the Way

With fights for equal pay and increased job opportunities still necessary in today's world, it's inspiring to look back on those in history who've sparked change.

By Kelly Hyman