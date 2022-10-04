The Try Guys, a group of content creators with nearly 8 million YouTube subscribers and a deal with the Food Network, are doing damage control following the news of a workplace affair that has resulted in the termination of one of its members.

Ned Fulmer, known as the "Wife Guy" of the Try Guys, is no longer with the group and was removed as a manager at the company after videos surfaced of him in a club engaging in intimate behavior with an employee in September. However, the team waited until now to share the news out of respect for Fulmer's family.

The remaining members of the comedy group, Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Keith Habersberger, addressed the scandal in a YouTube video, which has been viewed over 4.5 million times, stating that Fulmer has been removed from all workplace activities and future videos.

"We are obviously incredibly shocked and deeply hurt by all of this. This is someone who we built a brand and a company with for eight years," Eugene Yang stated via YouTube. "We feel saddened, not just personally, but on behalf of our staff and our fans who believed in us."

Who are the Try Guys?

The Try Guys first rose to internet fame while the foursome was working at Buzzfeed making videos of themselves trying new things like dog sledding or stand-up comedy.

The group left Buzzfeed in 2018 and formed their own production company, 2nd Try, per Variety.

Since then, they have expanded to more YouTube shows including "The Try Guys: Game Time" where they play different games to see who knows their fellow members the best. They also have their own individual series like Keith's, "Eat the Menu: Keith Eats Everything" series where Keith can be seen tasting a variety of fast foods.

They also released a book called, The Hidden Power of F*cking Up in 2019 and launched a series with the Food Network called "No Recipe Road Trip with the Try Guys," inspired by their YouTube series "Without a Recipe." The show premiered in August 2022 and follows the Try Guys around the country as they try and learn to cook new foods. The five-episode show airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

What Happened With Ned From the Try Guys?

Fans of the group noticed that Ned Fulmer and his family, wife Ariel, and their sons Wesley and Finn, had been absent from the group's recent videos, despite being photographed in behind-the-scenes shots shared on Twitter.

7) A Reddit user (hamilton390) claims they caught Ned doing something bad. When another user asked for proof this is what they sent: pic.twitter.com/bpNkYGgeuM — Cami (@camitwomeyy) September 27, 2022

Shortly thereafter, photos and videos of Fulmer kissing Try Guy producer Alex Herring at New York City bar Niagra went viral.

Just two days later, the Try Guys announced Ned would no longer be working with the team.

Fulmer then took to his and admitted to the affair and apologized to his wife.

"This was something we took very seriously. We refused to sweep things under the rug. That is not who we are and that is not what we stand for," Eugene Yang said in the video addressing the incident.

The team has since been working to remove Fulmer for any future content.

It's unclear at this time if Alex Herring is still employed by the company.

What Does This Mean for the Try Guys' Business?

While the company is working to edit Fulmer out of any content that was in the works, the group said he still may appear in some sponsored content due to previous corporate commitments.

Fulmer will now be removed from their YouTube channel, "The Try Guys" podcast, and merch.

The group's Food Network show is in its first season, and there haven't been any updates on the status of the show following the controversy.

As for what's next for the Try Guys, they said in the video they are focused on their staff of 20 and rebuilding the brand.