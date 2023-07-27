What Is a 'Lazy Girl Job'? New TikTok Trend Empowers Women to Work However They Want The trend began as a way for women to find more free time during their days.

The newest TikTok trend might be something that everyone can get behind.

Enter the era of the "lazy girl job," a mindset where you set aside professional passion for a job that only requires a basic, clock-in, clock-out effort — and none of it is taken home with you.

TikTok user Gabrielle Judge posted about the mentality in a video that's been viewed over 3.6 million times. It encourages women to look at jobs that allow for flexibility during the day and a less rigid schedule. In this particular case, it's something mid-level that makes between $60,000 and $80,000 a year, but the mindset can be applied no matter where you are in your career.

@gabrielle_judge Career advice for women who don't know what remote job to apply to. You can bay your bills at not feel tired at the end of the day. Women are here to collect those pay checks and move on from the work day. We have so much more fun stuff happeneing in our 5-9 that is way more important than a boss that you hate. #corporatejobs #jobsearchhacks #remoteworking #antihustleculture #9to5 ♬ original sound - Gabrielle??

"Women are here to collect those paychecks and move on from the workday," she said. "We have so much more fun stuff happening in our 9-5 that is way more important than a boss that you hate."

Thousands flocked to the comments to share their own job titles and why they allow for flexibility, banding together to share the knowledge.

Jobs mentioned ranged from customer success manager to customer service representative to marketing manager.

"I desperately need this," one user wrote. "I want to live life."

Now people are posting their own "lazy girl jobs" in an effort to help more women get out of the stereotypical rat race and free up more time in their personal lives by using the hashtag #lazygirljob.

@mexicanjitt Replying to @Destiny B.? ♬ original sound - MARI

@julesxtechgirl Day in the life of a remote data analyst. I love my job, its super chill in my opinion. #dataanalytics #dataanalyst #sql #techjobs #remotejobs #womeninstem #womenintech #lazygirljob #analyst #financialanalyst #wfhjobs #ilovemyjob #businessandpleasure ♬ original sound - Jules - Data Analyst

@itsyour.recruiter.kenzie

♬ original sound - Kenzie | All things Career✨

@tashathekid life is great #lazyjob #job #fyp #foryou #receptionist ♬ Summer Background Jazz - Jazz Background Vibes

The trend follows the recent workplace phenomenon of "quiet quitting," which happens when employees stop taking on extra work or opportunities and start doing the bare minimum in a silent attempt to express that they are checked out.

It's estimated in a recent study by Gallup that over 59% of employees surveyed globally are currently quiet-quitting.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

