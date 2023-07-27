The trend began as a way for women to find more free time during their days.

The newest TikTok trend might be something that everyone can get behind.

Enter the era of the "lazy girl job," a mindset where you set aside professional passion for a job that only requires a basic, clock-in, clock-out effort — and none of it is taken home with you.

TikTok user Gabrielle Judge posted about the mentality in a video that's been viewed over 3.6 million times. It encourages women to look at jobs that allow for flexibility during the day and a less rigid schedule. In this particular case, it's something mid-level that makes between $60,000 and $80,000 a year, but the mindset can be applied no matter where you are in your career.

@gabrielle_judge Career advice for women who don't know what remote job to apply to. You can bay your bills at not feel tired at the end of the day. Women are here to collect those pay checks and move on from the work day. We have so much more fun stuff happeneing in our 5-9 that is way more important than a boss that you hate. #corporatejobs #jobsearchhacks #remoteworking #antihustleculture #9to5 ♬ original sound - Gabrielle??

"Women are here to collect those paychecks and move on from the workday," she said. "We have so much more fun stuff happening in our 9-5 that is way more important than a boss that you hate."

Thousands flocked to the comments to share their own job titles and why they allow for flexibility, banding together to share the knowledge.

Jobs mentioned ranged from customer success manager to customer service representative to marketing manager.

"I desperately need this," one user wrote. "I want to live life."

Now people are posting their own "lazy girl jobs" in an effort to help more women get out of the stereotypical rat race and free up more time in their personal lives by using the hashtag #lazygirljob.

The trend follows the recent workplace phenomenon of "quiet quitting," which happens when employees stop taking on extra work or opportunities and start doing the bare minimum in a silent attempt to express that they are checked out.

It's estimated in a recent study by Gallup that over 59% of employees surveyed globally are currently quiet-quitting.