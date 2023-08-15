Not Even the 'Cotton Eye Joe' Could Derail Her Game. Meet Jessica Pegula, Canadian Open Champ and New Tennis Hot Shot The tennis pro is the daughter of Buffalo Bill's co-owner and billionaire, Terry Pegula.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • Jessica Pegula's semi-finals match at the Canadian Open was interrupted by "Cotton Eye Joe," but she went on to win the WTA 1000 final.
  • Her father is billionaire sports team owner Terry Pegula.

Tennis champion Jessica Pegula has made headlines for her game on the court, no matter the distraction. On Sunday, she won the National Bank Open marking her third WTA Tour victory.

However, Pegula is known for more than just her tennis skills as the daughter of Buffalo Bill's co-owner and billionaire Terry Pegula. The tennis star also made headlines after sipping a beer following her loss at last year's US Open.

Last week, her semi-final match at the Open went viral after it was interrupted by the sound of "Cotton Eye Joe" playing over the loudspeaker.

From her game to her family, keep scrolling for more details about Jessica Pegula.

Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images | Jessica Pegula of the United States of America holds up the National Bank Open trophy after her 6-1, 6-0 victory against Liudmila Samsonova in the final round on Day 7 during the National Bank Open at Stade IGA on August 13, 2023 in Montreal, Canada.

Who Is Jessica Pegula?

As of press time, Jessica Pegula is ranked No. 3 in the world for Women's Singles and No. 5 for Women's Doubles, according to WTA Tennis.

The athlete has been playing tennis since she was seven years old.

RELATED: Venus Williams' Approach to Success Goes Against Everything You've Been Told: 'You Don't Have to Go All-In.'

She won her first WTA title in 2019, before winning her second title in 2022 after defeating four Grand Slam champions at Guadalajara.

She made headlines after a video of her sipping a beer after her loss at last year's US Open against Iga Swiatek went viral.

What happened at Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek's "Cotton Eye Joe" Interrupted Match?

During Jessica Pegula's heated match against Iga Swiatek at the National Bank Open in Canada on Saturday, the second-set tiebreaker was derailed by "Cotton Eye Joe."

The song, which was played at New York Yankees' games during the 8th inning for years, was blasted over a loudspeaker while the two were in the middle of a rally, forcing them to replay the point.

Clips of the unlikely incident have since gone viral on social media.

"I just thought it was funny," Pegula said about the "Cotton Eye Joe" interruption, per Reuters. "I've never had that happen let alone with 'Cotton-Eye Joe'. I was like, 'Is this really happening right now?' Of all the songs. It was just like, 'What is going on?'"

RELATED: 4 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Roger Federer

Swiatek won the tiebreaker, forcing a third match where Pegula beat the No. 1 women's singles star 6 to 4. Pegula went on to win her third WTA 1000 final on Sunday after beating Liudmila Samsonova in the finals.

Who Are Jessica Pegula's Parents and Family?

While Pegula has made a name for herself on the court, she isn't the only one invested in athletics in her family.

The tennis star is the daughter of Buffalo Bill's co-owners Terry and Kim Pegula. Terry is ranked No. 255 on Bloomberg's Billionaire's Index with an estimated fortune of $8.66 billion. Terry earned his riches after founding natural gas producer, East Resources, in 1983. He sold the company to Royal Dutch Shell in 2010 for $4.7 billion, per Bloomberg.

He went on to buy the NHL's Buffalo Sabres pro hockey franchise and the team's arena for $189 million in 2011.

He and his wife are also the principal owners of the Buffalo Bills football franchise after purchasing the team for $1.4 billion in 2014.

Jessica Pegula married Taylor Gahagen in 2021. He's worked as a senior investment analyst and has been an executive at the family's investment firm, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, since 2013, according to his LinkedIn.

What Is Jessica Pegula's Net Worth?

To date, Pegula has taken home $10,184,118 million in prize money, per WTA Tennis, and has an estimated net worth of $7 to $10 million according to various sources.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Sports News and Trends Billionaires Business News tennis Explainer

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Tesla Just Launched Budget Versions of Its Oldest Vehicles — Take a Look at the Differences That Will Save You 5 Figures

CEO Elon Musk warned investors last month to expect further vehicle price cuts.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Airlines Are Finally Fixing the Shrunken Seats That Make Flying So Miserable — Here's What to Expect

Delta, United Airlines and more have announced some big — and expensive — changes.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

This Couple's Side Hustle Lets Them Stay for Free in High-End Homes Around the World, Making $20k a Month.

How Austin Andrews and Jori Kerr built a business pet sitting on five different continents.

By Jonathan Small
Business News

American Airlines Flight Plummets 20,000 Feet in 'Terrifying' Incident: 'Burning Smell, Loud Bang'

The plane took off from Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday afternoon.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Couple Sues Eataly Boston After Woman Slips on Prosciutto, Fractures Ankle and Claims 'Great Pain and Suffering'

The incident occurred on October 7, 2022, when the plaintiff approached an area within Eataly that was offering food samples.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business Solutions

Need a Lifelike Voice for Your Company's Content? Look No Further than TexTalky.

A lifetime text-to-voice synthesizer subscription will give text a voice for $37.99.

By Entrepreneur Store