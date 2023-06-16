A Michigan woman posted the photos to Facebook with her claims.

A parent's nightmare may have come true in Michigan after a mother allegedly found a box cutter in her daughter's Happy Meal box.

A woman named Dawn Paret penned a lengthy Facebook post about the incident alongside two photos that showed a yellow box cutter and pen at the bottom of what looks like food packaging.

"You hear of things like this, but never did I think it truly could happen," she said. "The amount of worry and rage that went through me - I have never experienced."

Paret said the Happy Meal was intended for her daughter Ava who is two years old. She then tagged McDonald's and asked the chin to explain how the situation occurred in the first place.

"McDonald's, I need an answer as to WHY and HOW a box cutter ended up in the bottom of our daughter's happy meal," she said.

Dozens flooded the comment section.

"This is definitely unacceptable," one user wrote. "The thought of what could be the result of this is SO scary!!!"

"I'm so glad nothing happened to your girls," another said next to two praying hands emojis."How scary!"

McDonald's did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment, but a spokesperson told FOX Business that the chain is "in touch with the customers involved and are continuing to investigate."

In a follow-up post, Paret said a similar situation happened in Brighton, Michigan, last month.

"I just want to make other parents aware to check their happy meal boxes because my daughter handed me a box cutter that was in her happy meal box thinking it was a toy," the woman said in a social media post at the time.

Paret did not specify the McDonald's location where the alleged incident occurred.