Woman Arrested After Police Find 65 Stolen Stanley Cups in Her Car The merchandise was estimated to be worth $2,500.

By Emily Rella

The Stanley cup craze has reached new heights after a woman was arrested and charged with grand theft for allegedly stealing over five dozen of the tumblers in California.

Police responded to a store in Roseville, California, that reported a 23-year-old woman had walked out of the store with a shopping cart full of the trendy water bottles that she allegedly refused to pay for, even as staff tried to stop her on the way out the door.

The suspect, identified as Delany Garcia-Lopez, allegedly then drove off with the merchandise, worth an estimated $2,500, until police tracked down her vehicle and pulled her over.

"While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits," the Roseville Police Department said on Facebook. "The Roseville Police Department remains committed to stopping retail theft."

Related: Stanley Cups Are Just Giant Water Bottles. Young People Want One Anyway.

The water bottles have become all the rage as of late, thanks to a hyped-up craze on social media and limited releases that have led to full-blown brawls in Target.

In November 2023, a woman went viral on TikTok after documenting the aftermath of a tire in her car — the interior was destroyed, but the Stanley in the cupholder remained intact, and the ice inside never melted.

@danimarielettering Thirsty after you catch on fire? @Stanley 1913 is like no problem i gotchu #fyp #carfire #accident #stanleycup ♬ original sound - Danielle

The classic Stanley tumbler ranges from 30 to 65 oz and retails for up to $60.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Former Stay-at-Home Mom Started a 'Zero Experience' Side Hustle That's Earned Over $500,000 — and She Doesn't Work More Than 1 Hour a Day

Gina Van De Voorde didn't have a background in ecommerce or graphic design — but that didn't stop her from going all-in on her new venture.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Report: Co-Founder of Exhale Spa Killed While Jogging in Hit and Run Accident

Julia Sutton's death was confirmed last week.

By Emily Rella
By Amanda Breen
Business Solutions

Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for $25 with This Limited-Time Offer

Boost productivity and streamline your workflow with Windows 11 Pro at a low cost.

By Entrepreneur Store
Marketing

9 SEO Myths to Say Goodbye to in 2024

Here are the most common SEO myths that may be hurting your rankings.

By Nick Zviadadze
Starting a Business

5 Ways to Avoid Unfair Business Practices While Protecting Your Business and Customers

Building your business on a firm, fair and ethical foundation helps reduce risk and protect your brand over the long haul.

By Jeffrey Kaliel