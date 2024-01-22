The Stanley cup craze has reached new heights after a woman was arrested and charged with grand theft for allegedly stealing over five dozen of the tumblers in California.

Police responded to a store in Roseville, California, that reported a 23-year-old woman had walked out of the store with a shopping cart full of the trendy water bottles that she allegedly refused to pay for, even as staff tried to stop her on the way out the door.

The suspect, identified as Delany Garcia-Lopez, allegedly then drove off with the merchandise, worth an estimated $2,500, until police tracked down her vehicle and pulled her over.

"While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits," the Roseville Police Department said on Facebook. "The Roseville Police Department remains committed to stopping retail theft."

Related: Stanley Cups Are Just Giant Water Bottles. Young People Want One Anyway.

The water bottles have become all the rage as of late, thanks to a hyped-up craze on social media and limited releases that have led to full-blown brawls in Target.

In November 2023, a woman went viral on TikTok after documenting the aftermath of a tire in her car — the interior was destroyed, but the Stanley in the cupholder remained intact, and the ice inside never melted.

The classic Stanley tumbler ranges from 30 to 65 oz and retails for up to $60.