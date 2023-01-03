In the midst of mass flight cancelations and delays amid a slew of winter storms and other operational issues, many U.S. passengers have found themselves separated from their luggage and belongings.

Now, one passenger is going viral for tracking her luggage via AirTag — a journey that lead her to the suburbs, a McDonald's, and, eventually, reunited with her belongings.

Passenger Valerie Szybala landed at Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. on a flight from Chicago when she was told that her bag hadn't made it. Uniter Airlines said it would be sent to her home.

On Twitter, Szybala documented how she first found out her bag was not, in fact, en route to her but instead had been sitting by a set of dumpsters behind an apartment complex for over a day and accused the airline of "lying," noting that her AirTag had shown photos of other empty bags next to hers.

I'd just like everyone to know that @united has lost track of my bag and is lying about it. My apple AirTag shows that it has been sitting in a residential apartment complex for over a day. Out back by the dumpsters, I have found other emptied United Airlines bags. pic.twitter.com/fcoq4nj3zb — valerie szybala. (@vszyb) January 1, 2023

"Folks please share so other United passengers who lost their bags know this may be their fate," she said.

She attempted to talk to a United employee via message who told her to "calm down" and claimed the bag was at the delivery distribution center.

Days later, her bag appeared at a McDonald's, then back at the same apartment complex, and eventually ended up at a suburban shopping center.

MAJOR UPDATE: for the first time since Friday my AirTag (and hopefully luggage) appears to be on the move… it's at a McDonalds? The plot thickens… cc: @united pic.twitter.com/y8pDwb6VDd — valerie szybala. (@vszyb) January 2, 2023

Valerie was finally reunited with her bag at January 2, explaining what happened after she showed up at the apartment complex to take matters into her own hands and bringing a local news crew to help her.

After creeping around the building's garage with a little posse trying to get a signal, I stepped outside for service. That's when I received this text message. It's sketchy, and it doesn't really match with what my AirTag tracking said, but I immediately called the number. pic.twitter.com/5IAs4cQq2u — valerie szybala. (@vszyb) January 2, 2023

"The dude who picked up was around the corner, so he drove back to meet me near the building. He looked a little surprised to have two news crews filming," she explained. "He asked if he was in trouble or something, but at that moment I was too happy to have my bag back to ask more questions."

Szybala said she suspected that the employee was not telling the truth and that she's still searching for answers, noting that the other bags had reportedly been brought back inside which she said was "sketchy."

Thanks again for all of the interest and support. If I get any further interesting details I'll report back, but for now I'll end with some lessons learned: pic.twitter.com/R7OimNfwvV — valerie szybala. (@vszyb) January 2, 2023

She's urging customers moving forward to not choose the delivery option if given an option for receiving luggage that passengers are separated from and called her tracking device a

"lifesaver."

Looks like Szybala's luggage has seen more travel in 2023 than most passengers.