You Voted For Your Favorite Entrepreneur And The Results Are In!

Amazon Business is awarding $255,000 in grant money, plus one year of Business Prime membership, Ring Security Kits and Amazon Web Services credits and training benefits to 14 small businesses this month. The 14 short listed candidates were picked by Entrepreneur magazine and Amazon Business customers voted for their favorites.

Grand Prize winner MusicMakers! Summer Camp will be receiving the grand prize amount of $25,000. MusicMakers! Summer Camp "strives to develop musicianship, character, and respect for others, within a safe and secure environment, in order to ignite a lifelong interest in music-making and an informed appreciation of the value & impact of music education" with their summer music programs in Coral Spings, FL. The Amazon Business grant money and services will help MusicMakers! Summer Camp purchase new instruments to support their growing enrollment and improvements to their website, social and admin support.

The following 4 finalists will receive $20,000 in grant money from Amazon Business:

The STEM Educational Institute - a nonprofit that provides programming for underrepresented high school students providing them with the technological skills needed to enter today's workforce.

Virtual X Kitchen - a sustainable restaurant model that maximizes kitchen space for multiple owners to share and utilize the newest technology to streamline ordering.

Glass Half Full - a recycling facility that diverts waste from landfills and turns it into a resource for local communities.

Aces in Motion - a sports-based youth development program that helps develop and support children's health, academics and social-emotional development.

And the remaining semi-finalists will each receive $15,000 in grant money from Amazon Business. See the full list here and how each business plans to use their grant money to help their business.