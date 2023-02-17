After nearly 25 years with the company, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki is stepping down.

In a memo originally sent only to YouTube employees and later made public via blog post, Wojcicki nostalgically reflects on YouTube's earliest days alongside Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, calling her decision to join them the "adventure of a lifetime." She was Google's 16th employee.

"I took on each challenge that came my way because it had a mission that benefited so many people's lives around the world: finding information, telling stories and supporting creators, artists, and small businesses," she penned. "I'm so proud of everything we've achieved. It's been exhilarating, meaningful, and all-consuming."

Today, after nearly 25 years at @Google, I'm stepping back to start a new chapter. I'm inspired every day by creators around the world who bring people together on @YouTube. It's been an honor to have a front row seat to this incredible community. https://t.co/063sYalPzX — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) February 16, 2023

Wojcicki said she plans to spend the next chapter of her life focusing on "family, health, and personal projects" and that she will be succeeded by Neal Mohan whom she has worked alongside for nearly 15 years and currently serves as Chief Product Officer.

Wojcicki will support Mohan during the transition period and will be taking on an advisory role across both Google and its parent company Alphabet.

"It's an incredibly important time for Google—it reminds me of the early days—incredible product and technology innovation, huge opportunities, and a healthy disregard for the impossible," she said optimistically. "I always dreamed of working for a company with a mission that could change the world for the better. Thanks to you and your vision, I got the chance to live that dream. It has been an absolute privilege to be a part of it, and I'm excited for what's next."

Google acquired YouTube in 2006 and is currently run by CEO Sundar Pichai.

The tech behemoth was under scrutiny last week after its long-anticipated AI technology named Bard made a factual error during its first demo, which sent parent company Alphabet plummeting nearly $100 billion in valuation in one day.

Alphabet was down just over 29% in a one-year period as of Friday morning.