Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Business form templates are simply blank business documents and forms in print format or on CD-ROM or floppy disk that have been specifically designed to be used in a particular business industry, such as automotive sales, manufacturing, or home renovation. The purpose of the business forms and documents are to make it easier for business owners to establish operating and recordkeeping systems for their businesses. The business forms and documents can include items, such as monthly expense reports, estimate forms, work orders, purchase orders, sales receipts, bookkeeping forms, packing slips, and sales reports, just to mention a few. Business form templates can be packaged and sold to specialty retailers on a wholesale basis, or directly to consumers via the Web.

