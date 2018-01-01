Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Big, easily recognizable heads and faces with small bodies is funny stuff, especially if the caricature is of a person we know and do business with. Hire a caricature artist who is prepared to work on a piece-work basis and start to market caricature drawings to local business owners. You will be amazed at the interest you will receive right out of the blocks. Restaurants will purchase caricatures of their staff to adorn the front of menus, professionals will purchase a caricature of themselves to send to clients in the form of a thank-you card and retail businesses will purchase caricatures of valued regular customers to hang above the cash register. This is a great business enterprise to put into action as it only requires a little bit of creativity to ignite and about $1,000 to start.