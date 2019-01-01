Charity Casino Organizer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

There are two options available for generating revenues and profits by starting and operating a charity casino business. The first option is to simply rent casino equipment to charities for their events. The second option is to completely organize the event, supply the equipment, and supply dealers and staff to operate the event, and finally supply the location for the charity casino event. The first option will be less costly in terms of establishing the business, but with that said, the amount of revenue the business is capable of generating will also be less than the second option. Additional aspects of the business to consider prior to establishing the business will be local government regulations in regards to operating the business and demand for the service from local charities.

