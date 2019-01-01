Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Comedy clubs are a very popular entertainment venue, and there are a few approaches that can be taken in terms of starting a comedy club. The first and most costly option is to open a comedy club from a fixed location. The second and cheaper option is to establish a mobile comedy troop and book performances for the troop across the country for nightclub engagements, seminar performances, weddings, universities, colleges, and many other special occasion events. Regardless of which approach is employed to establish the business, comedy clubs and acts are extremely popular as more and more people are seeking to reduce stress in their lives through humor.

Categories