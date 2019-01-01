My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Comedy Club

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Comedy clubs are a very popular entertainment venue, and there are a few approaches that can be taken in terms of starting a comedy club. The first and most costly option is to open a comedy club from a fixed location. The second and cheaper option is to establish a mobile comedy troop and book performances for the troop across the country for nightclub engagements, seminar performances, weddings, universities, colleges, and many other special occasion events. Regardless of which approach is employed to establish the business, comedy clubs and acts are extremely popular as more and more people are seeking to reduce stress in their lives through humor.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur