Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Laminates, stone, ceramic tile, concrete, or metal kitchen and bathroom countertops can and are being manufactured from a wide variety of raw materials to suit every interior décor and budget. Designing, manufacturing, and installing custom countertops are a relatively uncomplicated process that requires only basic tools and a homebased workshop. Once again, kitchen and bath renovations rank as the two most common home improvement projects carried out by homeowners, and countertops are an important component of these renovations. Most manufacturers and installers of custom-made countertops work on a subcontract basis, mainly for interior designers, architects, homebuilders, and renovation contractors. However, custom countertops can be sold directly to homeowners by displaying samples at advertising campaign locally in the area you service. The key to success in this type of unique home improvement business is to provide clients with exciting designs, material selections, and top-notch installation services. Retail prices of custom countertops and materials used to construct. However, installation rates are standard in the industry and generally range from $30 to $50 per hour.

