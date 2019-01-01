Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a dance instruction school is a wonderful new business venture to set in motion, as dance schools have been proven financially sound for decades. The business can focus on dance instruction in general, or on specific dance styles such as tap or swing. If you aren't a dance instructor yourself, professional dance instructors can be hired on an as-needed part-time, revenue-sharing basis to conduct the instruction classes. The innovative entrepreneur who starts and operates a dance school can also increase revenues and profits by videotaping the instruction classes and selling the videos by way of mail order and the internet.

The Market

Your customers will vary depending on what type of dance studio you decide to open. You can have a studio strictly for adults, one that focuses on instruction for children, or a dance studio for all ages.

Categories