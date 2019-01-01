Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a drapery studio is a fantastic new business venture to put into action, and there are three excellent options for operating this home decoration business. He fist option is to run the business on a mobile basis wherein you travel to clients locations equipped with samples of fabric, rods, and accessories and conduct the presentation on site. The second option is to open a small boutique where customers come to you; or a combination of in-home presentations. The boutique can even be operated from home providing yo have the space and zoning will permit. The third option is to partner the business with an existing interior designer or decorator within the community and utilize their office or showroom for display purposes. Of course all three options can be combined to make it as easy and convenient as possible for customers to do business with you. Once again, like many businesses where a product is manufactured on a custom basis, you can hire subcontract seamstresses and installers if you lack the ability to create and install the drapery products. Utilizing qualified subcontractors will enable you to concentrate on the sales and marketing aspects of the business. Also, be sure to harness the power of the Internet to seek out a wholesale source for curtain rods and drapery accessories. The profit potential is excellent in this business simply due to the custom aspect, and you should have no problem maintaining a 100 percent markup on all products sold and installed.

