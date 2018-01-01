Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Sales and installations of garden gazebos is a wonderfully inexpensive way to start your own business enterprise. The demand for custom-built gazebos has never been higher, and the demand continues to grow, especially for gazebos used to house hot tubs. The business can be started for a very modest investment, and has the potential to return big profits. You can design your own line of gazebos to sell and install, or you can purchase plans for gazebo construction and use these designs to get started. You may want to build an alliance with an existing gazebo manufacturer that specializes only in sales. This would allow you to carry out the manufacturer's installations and capitalize on their customer base.