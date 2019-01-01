My Queue

Intercom Installations

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Recent technology changes in intercom systems have made them extremely easy to install, as intercoms are now available in wireless form. Due to these recent changes in the product, starting a business that sells and installs wireless intercoms is a fantastic business opportunity for just about anyone, regardless of construction or business experience. Intercom systems have wide range of uses including: • Installations in baby nurseries, residential and commercial. • Business applications for warehouse to office communications. • Security applications for residential and commercial door entry use. Overall this is a very good choice for a new low-investment business start-up that has the potential to generate a very lucrative income for ht owner-operator of the business.

