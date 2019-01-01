Ministorage Center

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The ministorage industry is booming. Why? Simply because with homebased businesses opening at a record pace, homebased business owners require storage space for products, displays, and equipment. Likewise, the baby boomer generation is scaling down to smaller residences and require storage space for their personal belongings. Without question, starting a ministorage business involves an enormous investment on behalf of the entrepreneur. However, the income that can be earned from a well-established ministorage business can exceed $150,000 per year or more. A possible solution to combat this high investment dilemma may be to form a group of investors to back the business venture financially, with you as a minority share holder and the operator of the storage business.

