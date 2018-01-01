Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Most health experts agree a healthy diet is the key to a healthy and long life. Starting a business that creates and distributes nutrition guides is a fantastic new venture to set in motion. There are two approaches that can be taken with this business in terms of generating revenues and profits. The first approach is to sell the nutrition guides through bookstores and specialty retailers. The second approach is to distribute the nutrition guides free of charge throughout your community and support the business by selling advertising space in the guides to local businesses that would benefit from this type of advertising exposure. Good choices for potential advertisers in a nutrition guide would include vitamin stores, doctors, health professionals, organic food growers and health food restaurants. If you choose to adopt the second option in terms of operating the business, the nutrition guides could be published twice per year, making this a potentially very profitable business opportunity.