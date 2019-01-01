Online Contractors Directory

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Not all contractors and renovation companies have the time, budget, or skills required to create and maintain their own Web site. Thus there is a fantastic opportunity awaiting the cybersavvy entrepreneur by launching a 'contractors online directory.' The Web site can be indexed by the various construction or renovation service featured, such as a painting section, flooring section, and sunroom section. Ideally, the site would service one particular community or city, thus allowing for future growth by franchising or licensing the operating format to qualified webmasters across the country. People would simply log onto the site and view the service and product listings that were of interest to them. Each contractor could receive a listing in the index hyperlink to a pop-up page to describe their business, or even link to their Web site if they have one. Charging clients a monthly fee of $100 including site maintenance and coupon page options is not out of line. Providing you can secure 100 clients, you will generate sales in excess of $100,000 annually.

Categories