Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Here's an online business venture that has the potential to be expanded from coast to coast. An online medical center is a collection of health-care providers from one community grouped together into one website. Instead of each business or professional having to pay thousands of dollars to develop and maintain individual sites, they can join your online medical center for a year for what it typically costs to host and maintain a site for one month. The site would have to be indexed by type of medical service or product that is being featured, such as plastic surgery, medical equipment, dental, family practitioners and home-care providers. Visitors using the site would simply choose an area of interest in the index and be linked to a pop-up page within the site that described the business's medical products and services, including contact information. This type of site could be easily expanded by selling the franchise or license rights to qualified operators to host, maintain and market a clone site in every city or community across the country.