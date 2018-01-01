Organic Hair Care Products

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Have you always dreamed about starting your own successful business that can be operated from home? If so, consider starting a venture that specializes in developing and producing natural hair care products. Create, manufacture and sell natural hair care products, such as shampoos and conditioners made from 100 percent organic ingredients. Of course, there will be a steep learning curve in terms of developing the hair care products. However, using research tools such as libraries and the internet should prove quite useful in this endeavor. The hair care products can be sold to specialty retailers on a wholesale basis, or they can be sold directly to consumers via mail-order advertising, the internet and renting sales kiosks at malls.