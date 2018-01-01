Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Here is a great little business opportunity that can be started on a part-time basis right from a home. Purchasing herbs and spices in bulk, repackaging the product into smaller quantities, and selling the herbs and spices through local retailers via point-of-purchase (POP) displays. The main objective is to ensure the packaging you create for the products is unique, as well as ensuring that the POP displays are located in highly visible areas of the retail stores you secure distribution rights with. In all likelihood, the POP displays and product will have to be consigned with retailers initially until the product is a proven seller, at which point the accounts can easily be converted to typical wholesale supply accounts. Additionally, consider stocking the POP displays with cookbooks and recipe guides as well as the packaged herbs and spices as a method to increase consumer awareness and increase business revenue.