Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Patio covers are a great low cost, high value home improvement project, as not only can a patio cover be an attractive add-on to any home, more importantly it can provide protection and relief from the heat of the sun. The first step to marketing this type of home improvement business is to establish the target market for the product. Potential customers will include residential homeowners with southern exposed yards and patios, and commercial businesses such as cafés. A display booth set up at a local mall or home and garden trade show that shows the benefits and value associated with the patio covers will be the best approach to attaining qualified sales leads. Requirements: Most manufacturers of aluminum patio covers ship the finished product as a kit including an instruction guide on how to install the product. Due to this kit format, there is not a lot of technical or construction experience required to assemble and install the patio covers. Additional requirements will be power tools, ladders, and a van or trailer to transport the patio covers to the installation site. Almost all areas of the country do not require a building permit to be issued for the purpose of installing a patio cover. Of course, you will always need to check regulations in your local community.