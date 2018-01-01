Scaffolding Rentals

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Almost every building and home service trade needs to rent scaffolding at some point in the course of operating their business. To start this type of business you purchase new or secondhand scaffolding, design a brochure and price list, and distribute the brochure to local home service companies and contractors in your community. Providing a free delivery and pickup service for scaffold rentals will get the telephone ringing and scaffold rental orders coming in.

