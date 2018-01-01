Used ATM Sales

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

A few years ago, laws governing ownership and operation of ATMs were deregulated, paving the way for entrepreneurs from every walk of life to own and operate ATMs as a business concern. Since deregulation of this industry, millions of new ATMs have been sold, and a secondary market is now emerging, which is the sales of secondhand ATMs. While a very lucrative income can be earned by purchasing ATMs and reselling them for a profit, the gigantic profits are made by purchasing secondhand ATMs, locating the machine in a public place where it can generate revenue, and then selling the secondhand ATM as a going business concern. The potential to earn $250,000 per year is attainable for the determined entrepreneur who initiates this very basic business concept.

