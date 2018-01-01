Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Producing virtual tours for clients who are seeking the ultimate marketing tool for their websites is not only an incredible business opportunity, but the business also has the potential to generate profits far in excess of $100,000 per year. Virtual tours can range from a hotel that gives potential guests a tour of their facility, accommodations and amenities via their website to real estate brokers that broadcast house tours of properties they have listed for sale and posted on their websites. To get started, you'll need specialized software, a computer and a digital camcorder, not to mention production and editing skills to produce the finished product. Marketing the service can be as easy as creating a few sample virtual tours and posting the tours on your own website for potential clients to view, as well as hiring a direct sales force to solicit business.