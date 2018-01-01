Website Quality Consultant

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

In exchange for a fee, give small business owners the real lowdown on the quality of their site. In the rush to get online, many small-business owners forget that information and services should provide value on their site. In a nutshell, as the quality consultant you'd view a client's website and submit a full report. The report could include a comparison to competitor sites, a rating on how user-friendly their site is, and suggestions on how the site could be improved. These improvements could range from including a software application to providing enhanced visitor services to changing the style of how content is presented.