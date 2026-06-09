These Are The Top 10 Chicken Franchises in 2026

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Key Takeaways Chicken franchising remains a high-growth category, combining strong consumer demand with established operational systems; both legacy brands and fast-casual newcomers are expanding rapidly.

Wingstop, Popeyes and KFC lead the segment through scale, brand recognition and franchise support, while newer concepts like Dave’s Hot Chicken and Slim Chickens are posting some of the fastest unit-growth rates.

Franchise opportunities vary widely in investment and growth potential, ranging from lower-cost models like Chester’s to large-scale global brands, giving prospective operators options across different budgets.

Chicken franchises remain one of the most competitive and dynamic segments of the restaurant industry. Established brands such as Popeyes, KFC and Wingstop continue to dominate the category through strong operating systems and widespread consumer recognition. At the same time, fast-casual newcomers are gaining traction with distinctive flavors and modern concepts. Together, these brands offer franchisees a combination of brand equity, operational support and sustained customer demand, helping make chicken-focused franchising one of the fastest-growing areas in food service.

The brands featured here earned their place on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500, our annual ranking of the strongest franchise systems based on factors such as unit growth, brand resilience and financial performance. Whether you’re looking for a globally recognized franchise or an emerging concept with significant growth potential, these chicken brands represent some of the industry’s most compelling opportunities today.

Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 1998

1998 Overall rank: 6

6 Number of units: 2,818

2,818 Change in units: +50.4% over 3 years

+50.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $298,200 – $1,013,500

$298,200 – $1,013,500 Leadership: Michael Skipworth, President & CEO

Michael Skipworth, President & CEO Parent company: Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

Wingstop has expanded to more than 2,818 restaurants around the globe, driven by its signature wings, efficient operating model and aggressive digital push. Over the last three years, the chain has increased its footprint by nearly 38%, backed by a lean labor structure and strong unit-level performance. Positioned at #6 overall on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500, the company offers franchise owners robust training programs and generous territorial protections. Its scalable design and emphasis on continual flavor development make it especially appealing to multi-unit franchisees.

Founded: 1972

1972 Franchising since: 1976

1976 Overall rank: 18

18 Number of units: 5,053

5,053 Change in units: +31.2% over 3 years

+31.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $504,545 – $3,923,245

$504,545 – $3,923,245 Leadership: Jeff Klein, President

Jeff Klein, President Parent company: Restaurant Brands Int’l.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, ranked #18 on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500 list, has grown to more than 5,000 restaurants across the U.S. and in upwards of 35 countries, marking a 31% increase in locations over the last three years. The brand’s model emphasizes strong corporate backing, practical support for franchise owners and in-depth training to help operators grow successfully. As part of a targeted expansion approach, Popeyes has pushed into busy settings like airports and college campuses to boost visibility, amplifying the momentum from its viral chicken sandwich and its expanding portfolio of wings.

Founded: 1930

1930 Franchising since: 1952

1952 Overall rank: 30

30 Number of units: 30,680

30,680 Change in units: +22.2% over 3 years

+22.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,852,825 – $3,771,550

$1,852,825 – $3,771,550 Leadership: Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President

Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President Parent company: Yum! Brands Inc.

KFC remains one of the most recognizable brands in fast food, with a far‑reaching international footprint and a menu centered on its signature Original Recipe chicken. Supported by decades of consumer awareness, franchise owners benefit from extensive training programs, proprietary operating systems and consistent in-market assistance. Although the required investment is substantial, the brand’s scale and longevity offer a powerful platform for growth. For operators looking for a legacy concept with worldwide presence, KFC — ranked #30 on the 2026 Franchise 500 — continues to stand out as a leading option.

Founded: 1990

1990 Franchising since: 1994

1994 Overall rank: 69

69 Number of units: 980

980 Change in units: +7.2% over 3 years

+7.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,445,000 – $3,810,500

$1,445,000 – $3,810,500 Leadership: Mike Mettler, CDO

Mike Mettler, CDO Parent company: Zaxby’s SPE Franchisor LLC

Zaxby’s carves out a strong position in the fast-casual chicken segment with its popular chicken fingers, wings, substantial sandwiches and signature “Zalads,” all matched with a lineup of bold sauces. With close to 1,000 restaurants, largely concentrated in the Southern U.S., Zaxby’s holds the #69 spot on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500 and continues to advance in the rankings. Franchise owners benefit from extensive support that covers site selection, training, marketing and proprietary technology. With its emphasis on hospitality and community engagement, the brand remains an appealing option for operators looking to grow in the fast-casual space.

Founded: 1967

1967 Franchising since: 1972

1972 Overall rank: 77

77 Number of units: 228

228 Change in units: +11.2% over 3 years

+11.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $497,500 – $2,324,300

$497,500 – $2,324,300 Leadership: Mark Parmerlee, CEO

Mark Parmerlee, CEO Parent company: Golden Franchising Corp.

Golden Chick is a long-established, Southern-inspired chicken brand that traces its history back to 1967, giving it deep roots and name recognition in its core markets. The chain is best known for its hand-breaded Golden Tenders, which have helped cultivate a loyal customer base throughout the South and into the Midwest. With more than 220 restaurants in operation and room for continued development, Golden Chick provides franchisees with structured operational guidance, thorough training programs and marketing support. It is a strong fit for both new franchise owners and seasoned operators who want a reliable, scalable concept with a distinctly regional feel.

Founded: 1977

1977 Franchising since: 1978

1978 Overall rank: 102

102 Number of units: 830

830 Change in units: +7.3% over 3 years

+7.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $2,650,870 – $3,829,400

$2,650,870 – $3,829,400 Leadership: Jose Armario, CEO

Jose Armario, CEO Parent company: The Jordan Company & Durational Capital Management LP

Bojangles focuses on Cajun‑style fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits, and has been cultivating devoted fans since it first opened in Charlotte in 1977. Holding the #145 position on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500, the chain has grown to more than 800 units, with consistent expansion over several years. Franchise owners receive broad support that spans site selection, detailed training, marketing resources and access to proprietary systems. Combined with a strong community presence and a brand identity rooted in Southern hospitality, Bojangles stands out as an attractive option in the fast-food chicken segment.

Founded: 2003

2003 Franchising since: 2011

2011 Overall rank: 104

104 Number of units: 290

290 Change in units: +79% over 3 years

+79% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,522,900 – $4,439,000

$1,522,900 – $4,439,000 Leadership: Christina Vaughan, President & COO

Christina Vaughan, President & COO Parent company: Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens brings a Southern comfort twist to fast casual, featuring fresh, hand-breaded tenders, wings, chicken and waffles, signature sauces and rich jar desserts. Since rolling out its franchise program in 2011, the concept has expanded to more than 280 restaurants, gaining traction across both U.S. markets and abroad. Franchise owners benefit from extensive training, marketing resources and a culture centered on hospitality and guest experience. The brand’s modern, growth-oriented model and devoted fan base — nicknamed “Slimthusiasts” — make it an appealing option for operators seeking a contemporary chicken concept with room to scale. These factors combined helped secure Slim Chickens’ spot as #104 on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500.

Founded: 2018

2018 Franchising since: 2019

2019 Overall rank: 245

245 Number of units: 331

331 Change in units: +335.5% over 3 years

+335.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $617,800 – $3,218,000

$617,800 – $3,218,000 Leadership: Bill Phelps, CEO

Bill Phelps, CEO Parent company: Roark Capital

Dave’s Hot Chicken has become a breakout hit with its Nashville‑style hot chicken tenders and sliders, which come in seven heat levels and are served with straightforward sides like mac and cheese. Since it began franchising in 2019, the brand has surged up Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500 to #245, jumping nearly 210 places on the strength of rapid unit expansion and social media buzz. Now backed by celebrity investors and owned by Roark Capital, Dave’s combines bold flavors with a well-developed support system for franchise owners, making it an appealing choice for operators drawn to the hot-casual chicken segment.

Founded: 1952

1952 Franchising since: 2004

2004 Overall rank: 290

290 Number of units: 1,028

1,028 Change in units: -6.3% over 3 years

-6.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $27,500 – $301,500

$27,500 – $301,500 Leadership: Wynn Giles, Managing Director

Chester’s serves fresh, never-frozen, double-breaded fried chicken in convenience stores, grocery outlets and travel plazas nationwide, built on a proprietary family recipe that has earned a devoted customer base. With more than 1,000 outlets in these high-traffic, nontraditional locations, the brand has become a go-to option for on-the-go chicken. Ranked #290 on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500, Chester’s provides franchise partners with relatively straightforward startup requirements, along with thorough training and marketing assistance. Its recognizable “Fried With Love” positioning and streamlined model make it an attractive, scalable choice for operators seeking a simple concept.

Founded: 1952

1952 Franchising since: 1969

1969 Overall rank: 335

335 Number of units: 1,474

1,474 Change in units: -1.9% over 3 years

-1.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $644,366 – $1,808,972

$644,366 – $1,808,972 Leadership: Roland Gonzalez, CEO

Roland Gonzalez, CEO Parent company: Cajun Global LLC

Church’s Texas Chicken serves bold, bone‑in fried chicken, honey‑butter biscuits and hearty sides in busy venues such as malls, convenience locations and drive‑ins. Founded in San Antonio in 1952, the brand has steadily expanded to more than 1,400 restaurants in over 20 countries, demonstrating lasting global appeal. Holding the #335 position on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500, Church’s blends its long history with contemporary franchise support, including real-estate guidance, comprehensive training, marketing resources and supply-chain strength. For owners, it offers a resilient, hospitality-focused opportunity in the comfort‑food segment of franchising.