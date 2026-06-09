These Are The Top 10 Chicken Franchises in 2026
Whether you’re seeking an established name or a fast-growing concept, these chicken franchises provide the biggest opportunities right now.
Key Takeaways
- Chicken franchising remains a high-growth category, combining strong consumer demand with established operational systems; both legacy brands and fast-casual newcomers are expanding rapidly.
- Wingstop, Popeyes and KFC lead the segment through scale, brand recognition and franchise support, while newer concepts like Dave’s Hot Chicken and Slim Chickens are posting some of the fastest unit-growth rates.
- Franchise opportunities vary widely in investment and growth potential, ranging from lower-cost models like Chester’s to large-scale global brands, giving prospective operators options across different budgets.
Chicken franchises remain one of the most competitive and dynamic segments of the restaurant industry. Established brands such as Popeyes, KFC and Wingstop continue to dominate the category through strong operating systems and widespread consumer recognition. At the same time, fast-casual newcomers are gaining traction with distinctive flavors and modern concepts. Together, these brands offer franchisees a combination of brand equity, operational support and sustained customer demand, helping make chicken-focused franchising one of the fastest-growing areas in food service.
The brands featured here earned their place on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500, our annual ranking of the strongest franchise systems based on factors such as unit growth, brand resilience and financial performance. Whether you’re looking for a globally recognized franchise or an emerging concept with significant growth potential, these chicken brands represent some of the industry’s most compelling opportunities today.
- Founded: 1994
- Franchising since: 1998
- Overall rank: 6
- Number of units: 2,818
- Change in units: +50.4% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $298,200 – $1,013,500
- Leadership: Michael Skipworth, President & CEO
- Parent company: Wingstop Restaurants Inc.
Wingstop has expanded to more than 2,818 restaurants around the globe, driven by its signature wings, efficient operating model and aggressive digital push. Over the last three years, the chain has increased its footprint by nearly 38%, backed by a lean labor structure and strong unit-level performance. Positioned at #6 overall on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500, the company offers franchise owners robust training programs and generous territorial protections. Its scalable design and emphasis on continual flavor development make it especially appealing to multi-unit franchisees.
- Founded: 1972
- Franchising since: 1976
- Overall rank: 18
- Number of units: 5,053
- Change in units: +31.2% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $504,545 – $3,923,245
- Leadership: Jeff Klein, President
- Parent company: Restaurant Brands Int’l.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, ranked #18 on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500 list, has grown to more than 5,000 restaurants across the U.S. and in upwards of 35 countries, marking a 31% increase in locations over the last three years. The brand’s model emphasizes strong corporate backing, practical support for franchise owners and in-depth training to help operators grow successfully. As part of a targeted expansion approach, Popeyes has pushed into busy settings like airports and college campuses to boost visibility, amplifying the momentum from its viral chicken sandwich and its expanding portfolio of wings.
- Founded: 1930
- Franchising since: 1952
- Overall rank: 30
- Number of units: 30,680
- Change in units: +22.2% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $1,852,825 – $3,771,550
- Leadership: Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President
- Parent company: Yum! Brands Inc.
KFC remains one of the most recognizable brands in fast food, with a far‑reaching international footprint and a menu centered on its signature Original Recipe chicken. Supported by decades of consumer awareness, franchise owners benefit from extensive training programs, proprietary operating systems and consistent in-market assistance. Although the required investment is substantial, the brand’s scale and longevity offer a powerful platform for growth. For operators looking for a legacy concept with worldwide presence, KFC — ranked #30 on the 2026 Franchise 500 — continues to stand out as a leading option.
- Founded: 1990
- Franchising since: 1994
- Overall rank: 69
- Number of units: 980
- Change in units: +7.2% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $1,445,000 – $3,810,500
- Leadership: Mike Mettler, CDO
- Parent company: Zaxby’s SPE Franchisor LLC
Zaxby’s carves out a strong position in the fast-casual chicken segment with its popular chicken fingers, wings, substantial sandwiches and signature “Zalads,” all matched with a lineup of bold sauces. With close to 1,000 restaurants, largely concentrated in the Southern U.S., Zaxby’s holds the #69 spot on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500 and continues to advance in the rankings. Franchise owners benefit from extensive support that covers site selection, training, marketing and proprietary technology. With its emphasis on hospitality and community engagement, the brand remains an appealing option for operators looking to grow in the fast-casual space.
- Founded: 1967
- Franchising since: 1972
- Overall rank: 77
- Number of units: 228
- Change in units: +11.2% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $497,500 – $2,324,300
- Leadership: Mark Parmerlee, CEO
- Parent company: Golden Franchising Corp.
Golden Chick is a long-established, Southern-inspired chicken brand that traces its history back to 1967, giving it deep roots and name recognition in its core markets. The chain is best known for its hand-breaded Golden Tenders, which have helped cultivate a loyal customer base throughout the South and into the Midwest. With more than 220 restaurants in operation and room for continued development, Golden Chick provides franchisees with structured operational guidance, thorough training programs and marketing support. It is a strong fit for both new franchise owners and seasoned operators who want a reliable, scalable concept with a distinctly regional feel.
- Founded: 1977
- Franchising since: 1978
- Overall rank: 102
- Number of units: 830
- Change in units: +7.3% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $2,650,870 – $3,829,400
- Leadership: Jose Armario, CEO
- Parent company: The Jordan Company & Durational Capital Management LP
Bojangles focuses on Cajun‑style fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits, and has been cultivating devoted fans since it first opened in Charlotte in 1977. Holding the #145 position on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500, the chain has grown to more than 800 units, with consistent expansion over several years. Franchise owners receive broad support that spans site selection, detailed training, marketing resources and access to proprietary systems. Combined with a strong community presence and a brand identity rooted in Southern hospitality, Bojangles stands out as an attractive option in the fast-food chicken segment.
- Founded: 2003
- Franchising since: 2011
- Overall rank: 104
- Number of units: 290
- Change in units: +79% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $1,522,900 – $4,439,000
- Leadership: Christina Vaughan, President & COO
- Parent company: Slim Chickens
Slim Chickens brings a Southern comfort twist to fast casual, featuring fresh, hand-breaded tenders, wings, chicken and waffles, signature sauces and rich jar desserts. Since rolling out its franchise program in 2011, the concept has expanded to more than 280 restaurants, gaining traction across both U.S. markets and abroad. Franchise owners benefit from extensive training, marketing resources and a culture centered on hospitality and guest experience. The brand’s modern, growth-oriented model and devoted fan base — nicknamed “Slimthusiasts” — make it an appealing option for operators seeking a contemporary chicken concept with room to scale. These factors combined helped secure Slim Chickens’ spot as #104 on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500.
- Founded: 2018
- Franchising since: 2019
- Overall rank: 245
- Number of units: 331
- Change in units: +335.5% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $617,800 – $3,218,000
- Leadership: Bill Phelps, CEO
- Parent company: Roark Capital
Dave’s Hot Chicken has become a breakout hit with its Nashville‑style hot chicken tenders and sliders, which come in seven heat levels and are served with straightforward sides like mac and cheese. Since it began franchising in 2019, the brand has surged up Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500 to #245, jumping nearly 210 places on the strength of rapid unit expansion and social media buzz. Now backed by celebrity investors and owned by Roark Capital, Dave’s combines bold flavors with a well-developed support system for franchise owners, making it an appealing choice for operators drawn to the hot-casual chicken segment.
- Founded: 1952
- Franchising since: 2004
- Overall rank: 290
- Number of units: 1,028
- Change in units: -6.3% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $27,500 – $301,500
- Leadership: Wynn Giles, Managing Director
Chester’s serves fresh, never-frozen, double-breaded fried chicken in convenience stores, grocery outlets and travel plazas nationwide, built on a proprietary family recipe that has earned a devoted customer base. With more than 1,000 outlets in these high-traffic, nontraditional locations, the brand has become a go-to option for on-the-go chicken. Ranked #290 on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500, Chester’s provides franchise partners with relatively straightforward startup requirements, along with thorough training and marketing assistance. Its recognizable “Fried With Love” positioning and streamlined model make it an attractive, scalable choice for operators seeking a simple concept.
- Founded: 1952
- Franchising since: 1969
- Overall rank: 335
- Number of units: 1,474
- Change in units: -1.9% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $644,366 – $1,808,972
- Leadership: Roland Gonzalez, CEO
- Parent company: Cajun Global LLC
Church’s Texas Chicken serves bold, bone‑in fried chicken, honey‑butter biscuits and hearty sides in busy venues such as malls, convenience locations and drive‑ins. Founded in San Antonio in 1952, the brand has steadily expanded to more than 1,400 restaurants in over 20 countries, demonstrating lasting global appeal. Holding the #335 position on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500, Church’s blends its long history with contemporary franchise support, including real-estate guidance, comprehensive training, marketing resources and supply-chain strength. For owners, it offers a resilient, hospitality-focused opportunity in the comfort‑food segment of franchising.
Key Takeaways
- Chicken franchising remains a high-growth category, combining strong consumer demand with established operational systems; both legacy brands and fast-casual newcomers are expanding rapidly.
- Wingstop, Popeyes and KFC lead the segment through scale, brand recognition and franchise support, while newer concepts like Dave’s Hot Chicken and Slim Chickens are posting some of the fastest unit-growth rates.
- Franchise opportunities vary widely in investment and growth potential, ranging from lower-cost models like Chester’s to large-scale global brands, giving prospective operators options across different budgets.
Chicken franchises remain one of the most competitive and dynamic segments of the restaurant industry. Established brands such as Popeyes, KFC and Wingstop continue to dominate the category through strong operating systems and widespread consumer recognition. At the same time, fast-casual newcomers are gaining traction with distinctive flavors and modern concepts. Together, these brands offer franchisees a combination of brand equity, operational support and sustained customer demand, helping make chicken-focused franchising one of the fastest-growing areas in food service.
The brands featured here earned their place on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500, our annual ranking of the strongest franchise systems based on factors such as unit growth, brand resilience and financial performance. Whether you’re looking for a globally recognized franchise or an emerging concept with significant growth potential, these chicken brands represent some of the industry’s most compelling opportunities today.