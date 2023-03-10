Whether it is chicken tenders, wings, or wraps, the mission of Slim Chickens is to serve the best hand-breaded chicken using the freshest ingredients. Since its inception in 2003, the foundation for Slim Chickens has always been serving customers the best meals with 100 percent all-natural premium tenderloins.

Slim Chickens began franchising in 2011 and has since opened more than 80 U.S. franchises to go along with more than 10 that are located internationally.

Why You May Want to Start a Slim Chickens Franchise

Slim Chickens strives to be known to go above and beyond in creating its food. Slim Chickens franchise locations serve main course chicken meals with side dishes including southern-fried pickles or fried mushrooms. Customers may want to save room for delicious strawberry cheesecake and chocolate brownie desserts. As a fun change of pace, all items are typically served in Mason jars.

Slim Chickens was founded in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and now has dozens of locations in several states. In addition to daily operations, Slim Chickens offers catering for special occasions. Whether it is game day, weddings, outdoor gatherings, family reunions, or office parties, Slim Chickens works with customers to give them the best food.

What Might Make a Slim Chickens Franchise a Good Choice?

A dedication to good food served with the customer in mind may be why Slim Chickens has experienced sustained success.

An ideal franchisee should have a desire to serve their community and make fresh food. A background in hospitality would be helpful, but it is preferred that franchisees have restaurant or franchise experience. But if you don't have the experience, the Slim Chickens team can teach you what you need to know.

To be part of the Slim Chickens team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth requirements.

How To Open a Slim Chickens Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Slim Chickens franchising team questions.

As part of applying for a Slim Chickens franchise, you will be required to go through an interview and submit a franchise application. From there, you will be traveling to company headquarters in Fayetteville, Arkansas as part of a discovery day to tour existing Slim Chickens restaurants.

You will also be meeting with the Slim Chickens founders, Tom Gordon, Ryan Hodson, and Greg Smart, along with their team, to discuss your ideas for a franchise and its location. A Slim Chickens franchise representative will guide you as you explore your potential franchise opportunity.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or a financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Slim Chickens franchise.