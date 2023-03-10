Slim Chickens
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#115 Ranked #175 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$1.3M - $4.1M
Units as of 2022
162 92.9% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Whether it is chicken tenders, wings, or wraps, the mission of Slim Chickens is to serve the best hand-breaded chicken using the freshest ingredients. Since its inception in 2003, the foundation for Slim Chickens has always been serving customers the best meals with 100 percent all-natural premium tenderloins.

Slim Chickens began franchising in 2011 and has since opened more than 80 U.S. franchises to go along with more than 10 that are located internationally. 

Why You May Want to Start a Slim Chickens Franchise

Slim Chickens strives to be known to go above and beyond in creating its food. Slim Chickens franchise locations serve main course chicken meals with side dishes including southern-fried pickles or fried mushrooms. Customers may want to save room for delicious strawberry cheesecake and chocolate brownie desserts. As a fun change of pace, all items are typically served in Mason jars.

Slim Chickens was founded in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and now has dozens of locations in several states. In addition to daily operations, Slim Chickens offers catering for special occasions. Whether it is game day, weddings, outdoor gatherings, family reunions, or office parties, Slim Chickens works with customers to give them the best food.

What Might Make a Slim Chickens Franchise a Good Choice?

A dedication to good food served with the customer in mind may be why Slim Chickens has experienced sustained success.

An ideal franchisee should have a desire to serve their community and make fresh food. A background in hospitality would be helpful, but it is preferred that franchisees have restaurant or franchise experience. But if you don't have the experience, the Slim Chickens team can teach you what you need to know. 

To be part of the Slim Chickens team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth requirements. 

How To Open a Slim Chickens Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Slim Chickens franchising team questions.

As part of applying for a Slim Chickens franchise, you will be required to go through an interview and submit a franchise application. From there, you will be traveling to company headquarters in Fayetteville, Arkansas as part of a discovery day to tour existing Slim Chickens restaurants.

You will also be meeting with the Slim Chickens founders, Tom Gordon, Ryan Hodson, and Greg Smart, along with their team, to discuss your ideas for a franchise and its location. A Slim Chickens franchise representative will guide you as you explore your potential franchise opportunity. 

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or a financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Slim Chickens franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Slim Chickens

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Chicken
Founded
2003
Parent Company
Slim Chickens
Leadership
Sam Rothschild, COO & Partner
Corporate Address
1088 E. Millsap Rd.
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
63
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
162 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Slim Chickens franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$1,307,000 - $4,052,000
Net Worth Requirement
$3,000,000 - $12,000,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10-15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Slim Chickens has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
231 hours
Classroom Training
27 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Slim Chickens? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Slim Chickens landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Slim Chickens ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #115 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #138 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #119 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #102 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Food

Ranked #8 in Chicken in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Slim Chickens.

Charter Financial

Note brokerage
Request Info

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Fried chicken, seafood, biscuits
Ranked #3
Learn More

Culver's

Frozen custard, specialty burgers
Ranked #5
Learn More

Minuteman Press

Printing, graphics, and marketing services
Ranked #167
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing