Zaxby's is a casual restaurant that offers buffalo wings, sandwiches, chicken fingers, and salads. The chain is predominantly active in the Southern United States and has more than 900 outlets. Franchisees own the majority of Zaxby's restaurants, but the company maintains over 140 locations.

A great candidate for a Zaxby's franchisee is someone who may provide opportunities for others and be an outstanding member of their community. Someone who maintains high standards and never compromises on quality, service, and effort may be valued as a franchisee. Zaxby's values loyalty, teamwork, and honesty from their franchisees.

Why You May Want to Start a Zaxby's Franchise

Consumers are looking for fresher, healthier fast-service restaurants, and, with their tenders, wings, and three-piece meals, a rising number of chicken franchises are ready and waiting. The segment is booming, and operators have many concepts to choose from. With its potential for a high return on investment, Zaxby's may stand out among the competition.

From 2014 to 2016, the Athens, Georgia-based Zaxby's, opened more than 180 restaurants.To be part of the Zaxby's team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary finances to continue a Zaxby’s business. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

What Might Make Zaxby's a Good Choice?

As a Zaxby's franchisee, you can act as an individual business, but you may benefit from being part of a brand that has achieved success in a wide variety of markets. You may receive a detailed collection of operating manuals as well as comprehensive marketing materials. The franchisor usually holds an annual conference and assigns an operations consultant to each franchisee. Zaxby's franchise may include assistance that provides advice on real estate and architectural design and engineering.

As you decide if opening a Zaxby's franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise location would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How to Start a Zaxby's Franchise

To get started with your journey to becoming a Zaxby's franchisee, you may submit an inquiry about the franchise opportunity. If you are seen as a good fit, a Zaxby's franchise representative may contact you for further information and to begin the franchising process.

The Zaxby's franchise might have you travel to Athens, Georgia, to work in their store and determine if you are a good fit. Working for a few days while being supervised by a Zaxby's operations specialist may allow you to understand what is expected when partnering with the company. You may also have the chance to speak with current franchisees to get a feel for what it is like to be a franchisee with the brand.

If all goes well during the franchising process, you may soon start construction on your own Zaxby's franchise location.