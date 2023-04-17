Alan Jacobson
Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Alteryx
Alan Jacobson is the Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Alteryx. Alteryx delivers easy end-to-end automation of data engineering, analytics, reporting, machine learning, and data science processes, enabling enterprises everywhere to democratize data analytics across their organizations for a broad range of use cases.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Five Tips For SMEs Wanting To Harness The Power Of AI Analytics
The coding experience needed to draw benefit from AI analytic tools -via low-code/no-code- has dramatically reduced, making AI analytics truly accessible for all.