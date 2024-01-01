Alexander Rauser
CEO, Prototype
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How Building Your Digital Strategy Early On Can Enable Your Startup To Grow Efficiently
With the UAE ranking 53rd among the world's economies for ease of starting a business, and over 300,000 SMEs registered in the region, fierce competition is evident.
Everything You Need To Know About Snapchat Marketing
In terms of setting goals and KPIs for your Snapchat for business marketing campaign, there really is only one way you can measure success- through engagement.
Eight Ways To Include Video In Your Marketing Strategy
Noticed how video has blown up on Facebook? Don't get left behind!
Staying On Top Of Trends: Local SEO And Your Business
Local SEO is also changing all the time, more rapidly than other Google algorithm updates, so it is vital that you stay on top of the trends as they arise.
Five Fintech Startups To Watch
The financial industry has been so limited by process and tradition that it has fallen behind in terms of innovation and digital development, leaving opportunities for less-established fintech startup businesses to seize opportunities in the marketplace.
Penetrating Your Online Target Market
A strong digital presence will cost you money- the more you spend on your reach, the more reach you get.