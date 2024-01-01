Alexander Rauser

CEO, Prototype

Alexander Rauser has over 15 years of experience in the digital media industry with both a creative and a technical background. He studied media engineering in Germany with a double major in online and offline media. After heading the digital division of a Dubai-based agency for five years, he fulfilled his long ambition to found Prototype Interactive in 2010, an interactive agency specializing in digital solutions for web, mobile and social media. The company is now considered as one of the top digital agencies in the country working with international and regional brands. Talk to him on Twitter at @ARauser.

Latest

Marketing

How Building Your Digital Strategy Early On Can Enable Your Startup To Grow Efficiently

With the UAE ranking 53rd among the world's economies for ease of starting a business, and over 300,000 SMEs registered in the region, fierce competition is evident.

Social Media

Everything You Need To Know About Snapchat Marketing

In terms of setting goals and KPIs for your Snapchat for business marketing campaign, there really is only one way you can measure success- through engagement.

Marketing

Eight Ways To Include Video In Your Marketing Strategy

Noticed how video has blown up on Facebook? Don't get left behind!

Growth Strategies

Staying On Top Of Trends: Local SEO And Your Business

Local SEO is also changing all the time, more rapidly than other Google algorithm updates, so it is vital that you stay on top of the trends as they arise.

Technology

Five Fintech Startups To Watch

The financial industry has been so limited by process and tradition that it has fallen behind in terms of innovation and digital development, leaving opportunities for less-established fintech startup businesses to seize opportunities in the marketplace.

Marketing

Penetrating Your Online Target Market

A strong digital presence will cost you money- the more you spend on your reach, the more reach you get.

